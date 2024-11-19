Chavit unveils electric PUV plan

Senatorial candidate Luis “Manong Chavit” Singson unveiled a bold plan on Tuesday to address Manila’s longstanding transportation challenges, gaining a significant endorsement from former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

Singson revealed his vision for modernizing the city’s public transportation system at a gathering of thousands of senior citizens at SM Manila.

He and Moreno have teamed up to introduce a fleet of 22-seat electric public utility vehicles (PUV) to ease traffic congestion and improve the commuter experience in the capital.

Moreno, who is running for Manila mayor again, has pledged to supply the electric vehicles to transport groups, while Singson has committed to finance the rollout.

The electric PUVs will feature modern amenities such as air conditioning, CCTVs for added safety, and eco-friendly electric motors to reduce pollution in the city.

Singson’s senatorial campaign, which focuses on transforming the country’s transportation sector, has garnered support from voters eager for sustainable solutions to Metro Manila’s traffic and pollution problems.

By introducing clean and modern PUVs, he aims to create a safer, more reliable transit system while advancing the country’s environmental goals.

The initiative is just one of several key proposals Singson said he plans to champion if elected. Among his other projects are the VBank app which will provide digital banking services to users, and the Chavit500 unified basic income proposal designed to reduce poverty.