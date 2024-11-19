Bulacan bettor wins P321-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

A bettor from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan hit the massive jackpot prize of the UltraLotto 6/58 drawn on 27 October and took home a whopping P321,384,493.20.

She placed a bet using her family’s birthdates 07-24-13-16-10-02 which turned out as the winning combination for the said draw. She has been placing the same bet for nearly five years.

The winner, a homemaker in her mid-30s, shared that she plans to use her newfound wealth to pay for her children’s tuition, start business ventures, acquire land properties and save for the future.

Two other bettors who won the jackpot prizes of two separate lotto games likewise claimed their winnings at the PCSO Main office in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, 29 October.

The first winner who claimed his prize is a retired security personnel member from Quezon City who won P5,940,000 in the Lotto 6/42 drawn on 19 October. He often places a bet using the birthdates of his family members, and this time won the jackpot with the combination 04-19-29-11-10-03.

The second winner is a 70-year-old junkshop worker from Tarlac who has been playing the lotto since 1995. He is a below-minimum wage earner who lives with his wife on a daily income of P200. The winning bettor said he randomly selected the numbers 07-38-34-43-36-22, which won him P28,160,909 in the MegaLotto 6/45 drawn on 23 October

Another bettor from Balagas, Batangas City won P46,546,547.80 in the Lotto 6/42 drawn last 17 October 2024, with the winning combination 20-04-30-01-09-07.

He shared that he decided to pass by a lotto outlet near his workplace and place a bet on random numbers.

The winner said he plans to use the jackpot prize to start a business and allocate the rest to savings.

Meanwhile, an overseas Filipino worker in the Middle East on vacation in the Philippines emerged as the sole winner of the P37,462,798 jackpot in the Superlotto 6/49 drawn last 20 October. The winning combination — 20-32-29-31-01-22 — proved to be a life-changing one, carrying deep personal significance to the winner’s family.

He revealed that these numbers were the combination his father had played for years. When his father became too ill to visit the lotto outlet, he continued playing for him.