BuCor intensifies ‘no cellphone’ policy

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Catapang Jr.on Tuesday disclosed that it has intensified the no-cellphone policy as part of heightened security protocols inside all operating prisons and penal farms (OPPFs) nationwide.

Catapang issued a memorandum ordering all superintendents of OPPFs to distribute it to all directors, directorate chiefs and heads of offices, adding that the prohibition applies without exception to all commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, civilian personnel, visitors and other individuals entering the premises of NHQ-BuCor Offices, NBP Camps and all OPPFs.

He also ordered all superintendents of OPPFs to enhance security screening by conducting thorough inspections at all entry and exit points to prevent the smuggling of cellular phones and perform regular facility checks, including random inspections of prison dormitories and work areas of BuCor personnel for prohibited devices.

Catapang stressed that any cellular phone or related devices discovered will be immediately confiscated and reported to the appropriate authorities for proper documentation and disposition.

“Personnel found to be complicit in the unauthorized entry or use of cellular phones will be subjected to administrative and criminal sanctions,” said Catapang.

The BuCor chief added that he ordered the immediate procurement of two-way radios as an alternative mode of communication in an effort to enhance security and communication within correctional facilities.

“We need to invest in two-way radios as a strategic move to eliminate the reliance on smuggled cellphones, which have become a significant issue in correction facilities, often leading to illegal activities both inside and outside the walls,” Catapang said.

“By providing controlled access to two-way radios, BuCor can create a safer environment ensuring that all exchanges are monitored and regulated, thereby reducing the risks associated with unregulated cellphone use,” he added.

Catapang also stressed that the proactive approach not only addresses the problem of contraband but also underscores BuCor’s commitment to improving prison safety and operational efficiency.