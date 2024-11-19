SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Brighter than the stars

MARIANA Zobel de Ayala and Patrick Da Silva of Tiffany & Co. lead the tree-lighting with special guests Michelle Dee, Sarah Labhati, Liz Uy and Jasmine Curtis Smith; Tim Yap hosted the ceremonies.
MARIANA Zobel de Ayala and Patrick Da Silva of Tiffany & Co. lead the tree-lighting with special guests Michelle Dee, Sarah Labhati, Liz Uy and Jasmine Curtis Smith; Tim Yap hosted the ceremonies. Photographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi
Published on
JASMINE Curtis Smith
JASMINE Curtis Smith Photographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi
SARAH Labhati
SARAH Labhati Photographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi
KYLIE Versoza
KYLIE Versoza Photographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi
Coleen Garcia
Coleen Garcia Photographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi
Michelle Dee
Michelle DeePhotographs by Yummie Dingding for the Daily Tribune @tribunephl_yumi

-With the sparkly blue Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree behind them, some of the country’s fashionable stars graced the unveiling of the brand’s first ever Christmas tree installation in Southeast Asia.

Together with Tiffany & Co. director for Singapore & Philippines Market Patrick Da Silva, special guests were treated to delectable cocktails that went from Greenbelt 5’s Fashion Square where the Tiffany holds pride of place, all the way to the store, where all the beautiful Tiffany jewelry sent feelings of delight and joy to everyone, just like the iconic Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 American film. – DSV

Coleen Garcia
Michelle Dee
Kylie Versoza
Christmas tree
sparkly blue Tiffany & Co.
Patrick Da Silva
JASMINE Curtis Smith
SARAH Labhati

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph