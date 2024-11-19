Brighter than the stars

-With the sparkly blue Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree behind them, some of the country’s fashionable stars graced the unveiling of the brand’s first ever Christmas tree installation in Southeast Asia.

Together with Tiffany & Co. director for Singapore & Philippines Market Patrick Da Silva, special guests were treated to delectable cocktails that went from Greenbelt 5’s Fashion Square where the Tiffany holds pride of place, all the way to the store, where all the beautiful Tiffany jewelry sent feelings of delight and joy to everyone, just like the iconic Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 American film. – DSV