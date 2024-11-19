SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bomb threat in Batasan Hills, QC

On Tuesday, 19 November 2024, second-shift students at Batasan Hills National High School were barred from entering following a reported bomb threat. Authorities are currently inspecting the school premises.
bomb threat metro manila 2024

