Beautiful Night

A few moons ago, a special occasion unfolded at one of the hottest and on-the-radar dining spots in town.
Known for their elevated Brazilian-Japanese cuisine, Uma Nota at the Shangri-La BGC was host to the exclusive, by-invitation birthday celebration of Representative Richelle Singson-Michael.
“There is beauty in simplicity,” believes the celebrant, who was radiating beautifully with charisma — just like her father, the notable Luis “Chavit” Singson. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, indeed!
The chic congresswoman wore contemporary Filipiniana-inspired wear designed by the brilliant Tina Lirag from the legendary house of New Yorker.
The casually refined setting was filled with fresh dainties echoing that garden of pretty appeal in elegance. It was nothing short of sumptuous perfection in easy bites. From the canapés and the hors d’ oeuvres to the mains, everything was a feast for the senses.
This was delightfully matched by the overflowing curated selection of wines, cocktails and special spirits. The music had a palpable beat that was easy on the ear — people could actually talk!
The scene to be seen was filled by rulers of the land — a testament to Rep. Richelle’s quiet popularity. From the veteran politicians to the newbies, everyone who mattered was there to give a toast to the well-loved celebrant. There were stars, influencers and personalities, too, in attendance that added sparkle to the evening.