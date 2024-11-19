Beautiful Night

A few moons ago, a special occasion unfolded at one of the hottest and on-the-radar dining spots in town.

Known for their elevated Brazilian-Japanese cuisine, Uma Nota at the Shangri-La BGC was host to the exclusive, by-invitation birthday celebration of Representative Richelle Singson-Michael.

“There is beauty in simplicity,” believes the celebrant, who was radiating beautifully with charisma — just like her father, the notable Luis “Chavit” Singson. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, indeed!

The chic congresswoman wore contemporary Filipiniana-inspired wear designed by the brilliant Tina Lirag from the legendary house of New Yorker.