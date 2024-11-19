Austin: US-Phl ironclad alliance will ‘transcend’ pres. transition

Outgoing United States Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III expressed confidence that the ironclad alliance between Manila and Washington will “transcend” the changes brought by the new administration, led by soon-to-be president Donald Trump.

“I believe that this will remain an important country for us for many, many years in the future and the strength of our alliance, I think, will transcend changes of administration going forward,” Austin said in a press conference in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Tuesday.

“I won't speculate on any changes in policy or anything that the new administration may bring on board,” he added.

He emphasized, however, that the relationship between the US and the Philippines remains “important” for the American people.

“What I know is that I've seen strong support for the Philippines in both parties in the United States. And my guess is that it will continue to see that going forward This relationship is important, and I think that’s evident to most people,” Austin added.

When asked whether the Trump administration would honor Washington’s $500 million military and security support pledge to Manila — which outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as a “once-in-a-generation investment” — Austin did not provide specifics.

Clarity in ties

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., for his part, noted that it is natural for the Philippines to seek clarity in its bilateral relations with the US, “but we should be looking also at the other side of the coin.”

“It would be perhaps highly inappropriate for me to speculate as to the policy of the new administration, particularly if it's a foreign country.,” he said.

Teodoro stated that it is “sufficient” to say the Philippines-US alliance is “based on institutional grounds.”

Austin’s visit to the Philippines is part of his final trip to the Indo-Pacific region as US defense chief. Trump’s pick, Pete Hegseth, will succeed Austin.