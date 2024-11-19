ATTACK MODE: Bravo overjoyed after rejoining Pirates

For a few scary moments last month, it sure looked like JM Bravo of Lyceum of the Philippines University was done for the season.

After getting knocked out following a collision with Renz Abierra in the Pirates’ 91-86 loss to Arellano University, Bravo was sidelined until medical experts gave the green light for him to resume playing in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Bravo swears he is delighted that he got the chance to rejoin Lyceum in its title quest.

Following the incident, Bravo has only played two games with Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan backing him up.

“I couldn’t help my team (back then) because of my injury. I’m so happy because our goal is to make it to the Final Four,” Bravo said.

“Coach Gilbert said that he’ll still trust me no matter what happens to me. He trusted me and I made sure to repay him.”

Bravo has only played seven games in Season 100 and averaged 9.71 points and seven rebounds as Lyceum finished in fourth place with a 10-8 win-loss record.

Actually, the San Juan del Monte, Bulacan had another close call that could have ended his season.

In their 95-93 loss to San Sebastian College last 11 September, Bravo sustained a back injury and was ruled out for the rest of the first round but was eventually cleared to play for the second round.

Despite the adversities, Bravo did play in Lyceum’s last two games in the elimination round.

Bravo scored two points and grabbed seven rebounds in their crucial 74-65 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College last 12 November before dropping 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals against College of Saint Benilde last Friday to formally punch their ticket into the Final Four.

Facing No. 1 seed Mapua University on Saturday at the Cuneta Astrodome, Bravo vows to give his all as the Pirates try to force a rubber match on 27 November.

From there, anything can happen.

“Regardless of who your opponents are, I think we need to put in more effort. We’ll go all the way, no matter what happens,” Bravo said.

But the battle will be harder as Lyceum will be up against NCAA Season 99 finalist and No. 1 seed Mapua University, which finished with a 15-3 record.

The Pirates won their first encounter, 96-81, last 24 September at the Filoil EcoOil Centre thanks to John Barba’s 25-point explosion.

But the Cardinals got their payback, taking a 69-68 win over Lyceum last 29 October thanks to a clutch triple from rookie Lawrence Mangubat that sealed their spot in the Final Four.

Both squads will face each other on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome with Mapua armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

Lyceum will fighting an uphill battle as the Cardinals won all nine games in the second round.