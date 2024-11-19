Ateneo rookies break UAAP records

CAPAS, Tarlac — Rookies Ivo Enot and Francis Espiritu dished out record-breaking performances for Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s swimming tournament on Tuesday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center here.

Enot powered through with a clocking of 58.59 seconds to conquer the men’s 100-meter backstroke and put himself in a perfect position to clinch the gold later in the afternoon.

The Season 85 boys’ Most Valuable Player smashed the old record of 59.27 seconds set by Steven Ho of Dela Salle University on 26 November 2022.

“Breaking a record in my rookie year is such an amazing feeling,” said the 19-year-old tanker from Davao City.

“Well, it was kind of expected since the record is 59.27 seconds while my personal best was 58.82 seconds. But then again, it was such an amazing feeling doing it in the UAAP and seeing everyone cheering for me after I touched the wall.”

On the other hand, Espiritu, a product of Ateneo de Davao, continued a dream start for the Blue Eagles with a clocking of one minute and 05.46 seconds in the preliminary round of the men’s 100-meter breaststroke.

The 20-year-old shaved off the standing record of 1:05.56 registered by Alberto Batungbacal, also from Ateneo, on 14 October 2017.

In the women’s division, noticeably absent from her events was De La Salle University rookie Mikaela Talosig, who had been leading her team the last two days, accounting for 50 of her team’s division-leading 155 points.

Talosig was a no-show in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and the 400-meter individual medley despite topping the women’s 200-meter freestyle during the morning preliminaries.

Her absence leaves the door open for University of the Philippines and Ateneo to capitalize on the rare opportunity to take the lead from La Salle in the afternoon finals at 3 p.m.