Alcaraz keeps Spain's Davis Cup dream alive as Nadal nears farewell

Málaga, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz delivered a crucial victory in Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7/0), 6-3, to level the tie at 1-1. Motivated by the occasion and Rafael Nadal’s presence, Alcaraz not only kept Spain’s campaign alive but also paid tribute to the retiring tennis icon.

“I did it for Rafa,” said the 21-year-old world number three, whose determined performance forced a doubles decider. Earlier in the day, Nadal fell 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles rubber, marking a poignant moment in his illustrious career as he prepares to retire from professional tennis at the conclusion of Spain’s Davis Cup run.

An Emotional Farewell for Nadal

The 38-year-old Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, admitted to feeling the weight of the moment during what could be his final singles match. “I was having an emotional day, nerves before what could be my last singles match as a professional,” Nadal shared. “Hearing the national anthem for the last time as a professional was very special.”

Despite the loss, Nadal reflected on the arc of his career, saying, “I lost my first match at the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one, so we close the circle.” The crowd in Málaga celebrated him with chants and cheers, a testament to his enduring legacy.

Alcaraz Rises to the Occasion

Alcaraz, who had been recovering from illness and a disappointing ATP Finals performance, fought hard against Griekspoor. Trailing 4-2 in the first set, the young Spaniard rallied to force a tie-break, where he swept all seven points. Building on that momentum, he broke early in the second set and held steady, sealing the match with a love game.

Reflecting on the match, Alcaraz said, “Once you step on the court, you try to show your best tennis. I tried to play my best to give Spain the best chance to qualify and win today. I did it for Rafa.”