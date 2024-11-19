After the storm

Life is unpredictable weather; sunny days can quickly turn to stormy ones.

November 2024 is a significant month to remember. As we eagerly anticipated the end of the final “ber” months leading up to Christmas Day on 25 December, we were unexpectedly treated to a striking “typhoon parade,” as the US space agency NASA described it.

In a single harrowing month, a series of powerful storms formed in the Pacific and landed in the Philippines. Catastrophic storms Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and the ferocious super typhoon Pepito barreled through the country, leaving devastation in their wake and exacerbating the hardship of many Filipinos.

As we struggled to recover from the onslaught, we steeled ourselves for the impending arrival of the seventh storm: “Querubin.” The looming threat further heightened our anxiety and fear.

NASA said these extreme weather events were “uncommon.” They resulted in widespread flooding, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to essential services and livelihoods.

Our very own Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration warned us about the rapid succession and increasing intensity of storms due to the escalating effects of climate change. These have manifested through rising sea temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and extreme weather events.

When a storm has passed, it reveals a devastated and unrecognizable landscape, accompanied by a trail of bleeding emotions and wreckage.

Communities already grappling with economic hardships face the daunting task of recovery. The storms left many without homes, access to clean water, and the means to support their families. The total impact of these storms is always unpredictable and calls for comprehensive disaster response, resilience-building efforts,and a recovery process.

The initial results can be overwhelming. The emotional toll may cloud our judgment, making it difficult to see a way forward. Still, we allow ourselves to grieve and mourn the loss, then create a space for the healing process. Such is the Filipinos’ resilience.

After a storm, communities unite, finding comfort in neighbors who help each other recover, share resources, and volunteer for rebuilding. Resilience and hope emerge from adversity.

This is an opportunity for local government executives to redeem themselves by helping their constituents cope with the loss and destruction. They need to reevaluate priorities, values and goals to understand what truly matter most to the people.

Recovery is not always linear. The gradual process involves both physical and emotional healing. There will be ups and downs as we cope, for healing takes time.

When the dust has settled, you suddenly realize the storm has created opportunities for new beginnings. This might be starting a new project, exploring new relationships, or discovering new passions. The aftermath of such experiences can inspire fresh starts and a world of possibilities.

Picking up the pieces can lead to a deeper understanding of ourselves, our relationships, and what truly matter in life. Many people develop a greater appreciation for simple joys and gratitude for relationships, nature, and the everyday moments we often take for granted.

There is significant potential for renewal. Understanding and preparing for changes enables us to navigate the storm’s aftermath more resiliently and clearly.

Relying on community and support systems is important during the rebuilding process. In times of crisis, people often show their best selves, coming together to offer help and support.

As we rebuild our lives, we must embrace a mindset anchored on flexibility and adaptability. For those who have lost everything they held dear, healing is unique and often more intricate, requiring a deeper level of resilience and a tailored approach to recovery.

Each person’s healing journey will unfold at its own pace, marked by many emotions and steps distinct to their circumstances. Being open to new possibilities and adjusting our expectations can lead us to paths we hadn’t considered before.

Sometimes picking up the pieces means creating a mosaic from our past experiences, blending the old with the new.

