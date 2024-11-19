AFAD kicks off Arms Show at SMX

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) is gearing up for the final installment of its Defense and Sports Arms Show Manila, set to take place from 20 to 24 November at the SMX Convention Center.

AFAD spokesperson Alaric “Aric” Topacio expressed excitement about the event, which will showcase a wide array of local and international firearms and shooting products. The show is particularly significant as the industry prepares for the upcoming gun ban ahead of the midterm elections.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito is expected to grace the opening ceremony on 20 November.

“This is a crucial opportunity for firearms enthusiasts, athletes, and competitive shooters to acquire essential equipment before the gun ban takes effect,” Topacio said.

Despite the challenges posed by the gun ban, AFAD remains committed to educating the public about responsible gun ownership. The show will feature seminars on firearm safety, legal processes for acquiring firearms, and government requirements. Additionally, a one-stop shop will be set up in collaboration with the Philippine National Police to facilitate license applications and renewals.

Over 40 exhibitors, including prominent names in the industry such as Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., and Squires Bingham International Inc., will participate in the event.