Webinar on ‘beki’ sign language

A sign language workshop which focuses on gay lingo is set to be held this week. “LGBTQIA+ beki Sign Language in Filipino Deaf Cultures” seeks to inspire Filipino, LGBTIQ+ and deaf individuals by highlighting the importance of freedom of speech and expression. The upcoming online event also aims to cultivate a deeper appreciation of the development and significance of beki, the local colloquial term for gay sign language within LGBTIQ+ deaf communities.
Hosted by the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the webinar will discuss the language within the context of Filipino deaf culture. Deaf students Archie Drillon, Charles Taga-an and Bernard Cinco will facilitate the online seminar, which is open to all interested participants.
During the two-hour session, the speakers will delve on the origins of beki sign language, how it evolved within the Filipino deaf, LGBTIQ+ communities, and its cultural and social implications. They will likewise analyze the connection between the deaf culture and LGBTIQ+ identities in the Philippines.
Participants are expected to learn about the pivotal role of beki sign language in fostering self-expression and empowerment among deaf LGBTIQ+ individuals as well as the importance of allyship and inclusion in supporting the community.
The lecture, which is free of charge, will be held via Zoom on 23 November, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration is at forms.gle/MCVv1rx4cRZTkuyr8.