Webinar on ‘beki’ sign language

Hosted by the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the webinar will discuss the language within the context of Filipino deaf culture. Deaf students Archie Drillon, Charles Taga-an and Bernard Cinco will facilitate the online seminar, which is open to all interested participants.

During the two-hour session, the speakers will delve on the origins of beki sign language, how it evolved within the Filipino deaf, LGBTIQ+ communities, and its cultural and social implications. They will likewise analyze the connection between the deaf culture and LGBTIQ+ identities in the Philippines.