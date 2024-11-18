wave to earth returns to Manila for 2025 'Play With Earth' tour

Korean lo-fi R&B group wave to earth is set to return to the Philippines on 28 February 2025 for their “Play With Earth” World Tour, showcasing their third studio album, “play with earth! 0.03,” released on 6 September 2024.

Tickets go on sale on 20 November at 12 PM via SM Tickets, with prices ranging from P2,900 for General Admission Regular to P9,500 for SVIP.