Vessel journeys to VisMin now running

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)reported that the Matnog Port in Sorsogon, as well as the Manila North Port, are now back in operation.

“Although there are long queues now happening in Matnog because of the days of delays in journeys, trips are now operational there towards the Visayas,” PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago said in a radio interview on Monday.

Santiago said two of its governed ports in Catanduanes were directly hit during the pummeling of “Pepito” but only superficial.

“Damages include broken glass doors and dilapidated roofs. Otherwise, the two ports remain operational. While in Aurora, our Dingalan and Casiguran ports are spared and undamaged,” he said.

Also, on Monday, 2GO Travel informed its passengers that several of its trips had been pushed through following delays due to the effect of typhoon “Pepito.”

In a separate report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) aid as of 8 a.m. of Monday, they monitored six regions affected by typhoon “Pepito,” namely Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Northwestern Luzon, Northeastern Luzon, National Capital Region and Eastern Visayas.

Approximately 7,007 Coast Guard responders have helped in the evacuation of over 659,220 individuals and 187,911 families, it said.

“The Command has deployed seven vessels and 618 land mobility and surface vehicles to send force augmentation and support the national government’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations,” the PCG said.

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan PCG, has ordered the full mobilization of relief efforts for communities impacted by typhoon “Pepito.”