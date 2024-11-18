US commits $1M humanitarian aid for typhoon-hit Phl

The United States (US) has committed $1 million in humanitarian aid to the typhoon-hit areas in the Philippines.

This pledge was made by US Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III during his courtesy call to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañan Palace on Monday.

“Mr. President, I have authorized US troops to help Philippine forces provide lifesaving aid to the Filipino people. And the US has also secured another million dollars in urgent humanitarian aid,” Austin told Marcos.

Austin noted the US assistance will enhance the work of the United States Agency for International Development and the World Food Programme.

“That’s in addition to the nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies that we delivered after Typhoon Julian,” he added.

In receiving the US defense official, Marcos cited the importance of Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in the humanitarian and disaster response (HADR) capabilities of the government.

“We have been hit by six typhoons in about less than four weeks. We were able to do a better job than we would have done otherwise because of the EDCA sites, which we conducted a great, many of our HADR missions and to the benefit of those who have been isolated,” Marcos told Austin.

The President also pressed the significance of EDCA facilities in prepositioning relief goods, personnel, and equipment, as well as in rescue operations.

In response, Austin conveyed that the US is pleased to have contributed to the Philippines’ HADR efforts.

“And you mentioned the EDCA sites, it was your vision a while back that these sites could be used to do exactly what you have described: prepositioning supplies and food and other critical elements in times of urgent need, and it would enable us to serve the Filipino people much faster and much more efficiently. And that your vision has come true,” Austin told Marcos.

The President thanked the US for its commitment to continue helping the Philippines.

Austin arrived in Manila for the signing of the General Security and Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between the defense departments of the Philippines and the US.

The President described GSOMIA as a crucial step in enhancing the continued interoperability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Armed Forces.

“I note that with the signing of the agreement on General Security of Military Information Agreement, which is certainly an important step for the continued interoperability of our two militaries,” Marcos said.

GSOMIA is a legal agreement negotiated and established between the US government and a foreign government, which pushes for an enhanced, expanded, and prompt sharing of information and cooperation in defense technology between the two nations.