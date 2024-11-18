UE, Adamson chase semis spot

University of the East (UE) and Adamson University are engaged in a mad dash to determine who will advance to the Final Four of Season 87 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament.

Holding a 6-7 win-loss card, the Red Warriors have an advantage over the Soaring Falcons. They can formalize their entry to the Final Four should they win over University of the Philippines (UP) tomorrow at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The last time the Red Warriors made it to the semifinals was 15 years ago with future Philippine Basketball Association star Paul Lee at the helm together with Elmer Espiritu, and Paul Samar under the late Lawrence Chongson.

They, however, surrendered the title to Ateneo de Manila University.

The Red Warriors’ chances of snapping that 15-year drought look handsome as Nigerian big man Precious Momowei will be back in action after serving a one-game suspension.

Momowei, who was slapped with two technical fouls in their game against University of Santo Tomas (UST), missed their 67-71 loss to the Blue Eagles last Wednesday, putting the Red Warriors in a precarious situation heading into the crucial stretch of the tournament.

But should the Red Warriors lose to the Fighting Maroons, they have to wait until for a few days to determine their fate.

The Soaring Falcons, who fashion a 5-8 record, are also on the brink of the post-season as they need only to beat the Blue Eagles on Saturday to seal their Final Four entry.

A loss to Ateneo, however, will throw Adamson out of contention, giving UE the fourth and final seat in the next round, where De La Salle University, UP and UST are already waiting.