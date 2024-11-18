Trump’s heavenly mandate

Trump said, “God saved me (from assassination) for a purpose, and that is to make this country greater than ever before.” (source: Fox News) In his many post-election speeches, he hinted he is launching a “religious revolution,” putting emphasis on the key role of “religion” in the formation of his conservative policies.

For one, he plans to launch a major assault on the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) movement. He says it is a minority movement with very little following. Yet it has a thunderous voice that the media easily picks up and bloats. Against all odds, the entire media community was against Trump during the campaign except for Fox News.

The Harris campaign was a complete failure, receiving about a billion dollars in funds, yet having a post-election debt of $40 million. Harris paid millions to dozens of already rich Hollywood celebrities who failed to garner the votes. The key issue for voters was alleviating inflation and lowering the prices of consumer goods, nothing more. Party loyalty crumbled under the weight of the economic issues of angry consumers.

The deus ex-machina factor may perhaps be strong. Did God also save Trump from the dozens of pending court cases the Democrats had piled up against him in the last few years? It seems he can get away from all of them now with the snap of a finger. As soon as he ascends the throne on 20 January 2025, he becomes immune to prosecution as president. There can be no verdicts in any of the cases in so short a time, before 20 January.

Trump is moving at lightning speed even before ascending the throne. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He has spoken to Putin by phone. He may be planning to freeze all military and financial aid to Ukraine as an initial step. No one knows how the war in Ukraine will evolve, but Trump is bent on ending it because it is a precious drain on US coffers. Trump feels the money can be used for other more urgent situations, such as the massive deportation of illegal immigrants Biden allowed to come in.

If Trump wants to end a war, he wants to expand another. He plans to increase the sanctions against Iran, which ironically may boomerang. This is useless because Russia may give Iran nuclear bombs on a silver platter if it is cornered in a war against the US and Israel. Eventually, Russia may enter the war if this does not work. And when the US and Russia are eyeball to eyeball in that war, a sudden ultimate escalation towards a nuclear confrontation is possible, ushering in WW3.

Interest rates have gone down a bit, giving inflation relief and elbow room to consumers. Meanwhile, stock market prices are soaring to the high heavens. Investors may not be aware that the US debt to holders of dollars worldwide has reached a staggering $17 trillion, threatening a sudden economic implosion when the currency rubber band snaps. Let us see how Trump will handle this situation.

Trump promised to lower energy costs by an ambitious 50 percent, which is crucial to the economic recovery. He plans to revive oil drilling in Alaska which was halted by the Democrats in the name of climate change.

Will Trump unite the nation or divide it further? Will he succeed in dissipating the efforts at anarchy of the Democratic sore losers who want to sabotage his administration? Everything remains to be seen.