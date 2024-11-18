Teodoro, Austin sign military info pact

The defense chiefs of the Philippines and the United States on Monday signed an agreement that would facilitate the sharing of classified military information, as tensions between the Philippines and China continue to simmer in the South China Sea.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III signed the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The GSOMIA is a legal agreement negotiated between the US government and a foreign government aimed at enhancing, expanding, and ensuring the prompt sharing of information and cooperation in defense technology between the two nations.

The Department of National Defense hailed the agreement, calling it a “critical step” toward improving current information-sharing practices and deepening interoperability between the Philippines and the US.

Under the GSOMIA, both parties are required to “protect and handle Classified Military Information (CMI) to an equivalent degree of protection.” However, the agreement does not obligate either country to exchange information, which will only be shared “when and if the need arises.”

The agreement “clearly defines” the security equivalence between each country’s classification standards and safeguarding measures for the shared information. It is legally binding and can be amended or suspended if required.

The GSOMIA is seen as an essential component for advancing bilateral security and defense cooperation. It streamlines the Foreign Military Sales process for certain classified technologies, allows for sharing classified information that could benefit national defense, and strengthens the protection of classified military data by establishing “equivalency” between both countries’ security systems.

During the signing ceremony, Teodoro awarded an Outstanding Achievement Medal (OAM) to Austin, recognizing his “substantial contributions to strengthening” Manila-Washington bilateral defense ties and promoting regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Combined Coordination Center

Following the pact signing, Teodoro and Austin attended the groundbreaking for the Combined Coordination Center (CCC), which will serve as the hub for information sharing and strategic coordination between the US and the Philippines at the AFP headquarters.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the center will enhance the ability of both the Philippine and US armed forces to collaborate during crises and foster an environment where both militaries can combine their strengths to safeguard the peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This marks the dawn of a new era in collaboration and partnership between the Philippines and the United States, particularly between our armed forces. This groundbreaking ceremony represents not only the construction of a facility but the solidification of our commitment to one another, ensuring that our forces stand united in the face of challenges,” Brawner said.

He said the CCC would also be used for military training, planning, and response in times of need.

“It will enhance our capabilities in humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and maritime security, ensuring that we can act swiftly and effectively when needed,” Brawner said.

He added that the CCC will serve as “a symbol of our commitment to peace, security, and the enduring friendship” between Manila and Washington.

Real-time sharing

Austin explained the center would facilitate real-time information sharing for a common operating picture, allowing both nations to work side by side in responding to regional challenges.

“It will help boost interoperability for many years to come and will be a place where our forces can collaborate on regional security issues,” Austin said.

He also reaffirmed the US’ ironclad commitment to the Philippines.