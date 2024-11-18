SK Federation of Laoag promotes transparency by publishing attendance

In a move showcasing accountability and transparency, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation of Laoag City published a Facebook post highlighting the attendance of SK Chairpersons during their latest federation meeting. The post included a public material (pubmat) listing attendees, absentees, proxies, and those on official business leave.

This act of transparency garnered positive reactions from the community, with many commending the federation for its forthrightness. The initiative underscores the SK Federation's commitment to accountability and the responsible use of public funds.

Publishing the attendance serves multiple purposes. It allows the youth and general public to observe how their elected officials fulfill their duties. For many, this is a sign of good governance, demonstrating the federation's dedication to ensuring active participation and representation in decision-making.

Parents, local leaders, and constituents may view this gesture as reinforcing the role of SK Chairpersons as public servants who must actively engage in their responsibilities. It also provides a platform to recognize those who consistently attend and contribute, fostering a culture of accountability among youth leaders.

While widely appreciated, the move also invites scrutiny, as the community can now monitor attendance patterns. Repeated absences without valid reasons might raise questions about certain SK officials' dedication. However, this transparency also gives officials on official business or represented by proxies the opportunity to explain their roles and duties beyond the meeting room.

As the SK Federation of Laoag City continues promoting youth involvement in governance, this initiative could inspire other youth councils to adopt similar practices, fostering a broader culture of transparency and public trust.