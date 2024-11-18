SCUTTLEBUTT

RSA’s Bridge to Paradise

A proposed massive bridge to be built by San Miguel Corp. (SMC), spanning the pristine island of Boracay and Malay, Aklan, has divided residents of the tourist paradise.

According to the conglomerate, the 1.2-kilometer bridge would decongest the island and spread development to other parts of Aklan. Tourists, for instance, could book hotels on the other end of the bridge instead of being cramped on the island.

“If I can decongest Boracay and move people to Caticlan, then Boracay will become more beautiful. Tourists can stay in Caticlan, instead of Boracay,” SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

Caticlan is on the northern tip of Malay and is the jump-off point to Boracay via boat.

An e-trike driver said he is in favor of a bridge, as it would help residents during medical emergencies.

“Medical facilities are sorely lacking on the island, and it is hard to cross to Aklan. It is particularly hard when an emergency strikes during the wee hours. So we need a bridge. During typhoons, it is hard to go to the Malay town proper because of the strong waves,” the driver said.

On the other side of the coin, the construction of the Boracay Bridge, at an estimated cost of P8.01 billion (which was the figure quoted by the Public-Private Partnership Center), could result in massive job losses, particularly for those working at the jetty port.

Caticlan Boracay Transport Multi-Purpose Cooperative consultant Godofredo Sadiasa, in an interview over local Radyo Todo Aklan, said a bridge will kill the jobs of around 500 boatmen and 40 boat owners.

Also, most of the boat owners took on huge debts to buy fiberglass boats to replace their wood-hulled boats in conformance with the regulation of the Maritime Industry Authority.