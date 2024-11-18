SBMA, EMB hold ‘Green Wheels’ caravan

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Luzon of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosted the “Green Wheels 2024: Environmental Compliance On-the-Go” caravan at the Harbor Point Ayala Mall on Wednesday.

The two-day event included a One-Stop Shop, and an Information Education and Communication (IEC) Caravan aimed to provide technical assistance with application for EMB compliance and information on the new mandates of the bureau.

SBMA Deputy Administrator for Administration Vicente A. Evidente Jr. and EMB Clearance and Permitting Division Chief Engr. Raldy R. Pagador were the two guest speakers at the IEC Caravan on Thursday, as around 100 participants were given information on the new laws.

The two officials, along with Environmental Monitoring and Enforcement Division Engr. Nesty Mendiola and SBMA Ecology Center’s Police and Monitoring Division Chief Rossell Abuyo took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony in formally opening the caravan.

The officials, as well as the participants, also signed the commitment wall in becoming Advocates for Environmental Policies.

During the One-Stop Shop, EMB Central Luzon employees processed clearances and permits of Subic Bay Freeport investors, as well as providing a briefing on the necessary requirements and new laws that were passed for environmental compliance.

The One-Stop Shop for Environmental Compliance Certificate required documents such as Certificate of Non-Coverage, Permit to Operate Air, Wastewater Discharge Permit, Pollution Control Officer Accreditation, and Hazardous Waste Generator Registration Certificate.