SB19 Josh Cullen, KAIA, others rock Viber’s Backstage Pass Live

From heartfelt “hugot” songs to high-energy, electrifying music, Rakuten Viber made sure fans experienced a diverse mix of genres at its Backstage Pass Live event, recently held at the Brooklyn Warehouse in Sampaloc, Manila.

Launched in 2021, the Backstage Pass channel aims to elevate Filipino music by creating a platform where fans can connect with their favorite homegrown artists on a more personal level.

The event last Friday, November 15, featured remarkable performances from an impressive lineup of talents, including Jikamarie, boy bands The Juans and One Click Straight, Pinoy pop icons KAIA, and SB19’s Josh Cullen.

Jikamarie, known for her R&B dream pop style, serenaded the audience with her hit track “Lutang.” She also recently opened for the British rock band Coldplay during its Manila concert earlier this year.

One Click Straight, consisting of brothers Sam (guitarist), Toffer (vocalist), and Tim Marquez (drummer), alongside guitarist Joel Cartera, delivered an indie and synth-pop set with their tracks “SIGA” and “She.”

Bringing a change of pace, indie rock band The Juans charmed the audience with their signature mix of “kilig” and “hugot” moments. They performed fan favorites “Hindi Tayo Pwede” and “Ihahatid Kita,” along with their latest release, “Tama Ka Na.”