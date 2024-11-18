"Mapagdamot" and "Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang" artist, Robledo Timido, has announced his upcoming first album.

Timido’s debut album is Salbahe — or in English, being mischievous.

The new album consists of 14 songs, where he collaborated with other artists like Jaycee, CLeon, Ryannah J and Nateman.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Timido shared that the upcoming album will be an extension of his first two songs, including the hits “Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang,” “Mapagdamot” and “Kasunduan.”

“I was able to pour my whole craftsmanship towards the album. The Salbahe album also allowed me to express myself, to showcase who is Robledo Timido,” he summarized the upcoming album.

He explained that the first half of the album leading up to "Proseso" explores his longing for love, while the second half reveals a "switch in character," depicting a person who becomes disillusioned and hopeless about receiving love — the darker, more toxic side of love.

The upcoming album aims to inspire the listeners to speak out for their unspoken feelings.

"I want to be a voice for those who can't express their feelings, as well as for the emotions that remain hidden inside."

Despite the love toxicity that the new album will convey, Timido assured that the lyrics of the upcoming songs will not be vulgar in a way.

“The songs in the album will not be vulgar in its lyrics, but it will be vulgar in my expression of emotion — with an emphasis.”

Through the new album, Timido’s listeners will see a new side of his identity.

Timido will hold an exclusive album launch on 20 November at the Moon Club in Poblacion, Makati.

Salbahe will be available on different music platforms on Friday, 22 November.