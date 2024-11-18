Romulo I. Delos Reyes Jr. is building an insurance stronghold

Romulo I. Delos Reyes Jr., President and General Manager of Stronghold Insurance Company Inc., has been named a recipient of the ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability) Award 2024, recognizing exceptional business leaders in Asia. The award highlights Delos Reyes’ sound leadership and strategic vision, which have significantly contributed to the company’s growth and sustainability.

With a career spanning 45 years, Delos Reyes began as a working student and collector in 1979, steadily advancing to his current leadership role.

“Each role I undertook, whether it was leading a small team or the entire company, I have navigated and been able to lead through evolving challenges, opportunities and milestones,” he said.

Under his leadership, Stronghold Insurance, now in its 64th year, ranks among the top 10 non-life insurance companies in the Philippines. The company achieved notable milestones in 2023, including securing a P13-billion reinsurance deal for the Government Service Insurance System.

Stronghold operates over 150 offices nationwide and has diversified into ventures such as rural banking, reinsurance brokering, and public transportation. It also boasts a 92% employee retention rate, reflecting its commitment to fostering a positive work environment.

“By 2030, we envision to be the leading non-life insurance provider in the country,” Delos Reyes said, emphasizing the company’s dedication to client satisfaction and corporate social responsibility.

Through the David C. Mercado Foundation, Stronghold also conducts medical missions and charitable activities, further cementing its role as a socially responsible organization.