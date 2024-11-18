Renejay to tap MPL Season 14 takeaways for M6 World Championship

Aurora team captain and roamer Renejay "Renejay" Barcase is brimming with confidence ahead of the Mobile Legends M6 World Championship, which is set to run from 28 November to 15 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After a razor-thin 3-4 defeat at the hands of Fnatic ONIC PH in the MPL Season 14 final, Renejay admitted that he had a rough time taking the loss at first. Eventually, the skipper realized their flaws could be corrected in preparation for M6.

"It was hard to accept at first. It would have been easier if we had lost in Game 5, but we made it to Game 7. We were ahead, and I really thought we were going to win," Renejay told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We got too excited, and as captain, I did not step up to calm the team. It was a mix of excitement and pressure," he continued.

"The biggest lesson is to trust each other and execute our plays. As a shot caller, if it goes to seven games, we must be firm and give it our all. It was a good experience. We have to trust our strengths. We have to be calm yet aggressive."

Together with his teammates Edward, Demonkite, Yue, and Domeng, Renejay is convinced that the MPL Season 14 heartbreak only made Aurora a better team. Much better; he thinks that they will be deadlier for M6.

"I think we are better now. When we lost the MPL final, our chemistry came out better. We learned so many. I think we will perform better on the world stage at M6," Renejay said.