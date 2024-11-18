Reimagining Baliwag Church’s paintings and murals

The renderings, based on the intricate paintings inside the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, are not exactly what the Baliwag Church interiors looked like more than a hundred years ago, but a creative visualization aimed to enhance appreciation, pride and identity.

The exhibit also aims to rekindle connections to the past, leading to a more robust sense of heritage and eventually, protection and conservation. It likewise “highlights the grandeur of sacred art techniques brought to life by Italian scenographers Cesare Alberoni and Giovanni Dibella in the late 1800s.”

Quadratura

Alberoni and Dibella were pioneers in the quadratura technique (trompe-l’oeil) they applied on Philippine church paintings, notably the aforementioned San Agustin Church in Manila.

Quadratura is “a style that skillfully creates illusions of architectural space, transporting the faithful to imagined heavenly realms.”

Based on few archival photographs at the turn of the 20th century, the interiors of the Baliwag church were decorated with paintings of what seems to be floral and geometric designs. These are found on the ceiling, gospel and epistle sides of the wall, transept and altar area.

On the pendentives are paintings of the four evangelists, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. On the walls, murals frame the two side portals and what used to be windows which were later on breached to be converted into side doors.