Quezon storms into MPVA finals

Topseed Quezon fended off a strong resistance from No. 4 Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10, to barge into the finals of the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) finals yesterday at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

Rhea Mae Densing and Mycah Go went supernova in crunch time as the Tangerines showed immense composure to make the most of their win-once incentive after topping the two-round eliminations with a 14-2 record.

Densing erupted for 29 points on 26 hits and three blocks highlighted by four points in the deciding set, where Quezon stamped its dominance after relinquishing a 2-0 set lead.

Go also poured four points in the fifth frame to finish with 24 points while Cristy Ondganan and Mary Grace Borromeo threw in 14 and eight points, respectively, in Quezon’s march to the championship dance despite being one of two expansion squads in the upstart regional league.

The Tangerines will face either No. 2 Bacoor or No. 3 Biñan, which are still playing at press time, in the best-of-three championship series of the league founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Like Quezon, inaugural champion Bacoor needs only one win to advance albeit Biñan is out to give the former a run for its own money to force a deciding Game 2.

Rizal, which was swept by Quezon in two elimination-round encounters, nearly came close to doing that feat by erasing a 2-0 deficit with close wins in the third and fourth, 25-23, 25-19, behind the troika of Joan Doguna, Johna Denise Dolorito and Janeth Tulang.

But the Tangerines had enough gas left in the tank, unleashing a gripping 10-5 rally to start the decider and never looked back for the win and the first finale ticket of the MPVA backed Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

Joan Doguna and Johna Denise Dolorito chalked up 24 points apiece while Janeth Tulang had 15 for Rizal, which will face the loser between Bacoor and Biñan in the knockout bronze medal match.