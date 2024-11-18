QCPD: Focus crime decreases seen

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday reported a 22.08 percent decrease in the eight focus crimes during the first half of the last quarter of 2024.

QCPD acting director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., said that from 1 October to 15 November 2024, 187 incidents of eight major crimes — Murder, Homicide, Physical Injury, Rape, Robbery, Theft, Car Theft, and Motorcycle Theft — were recorded.

Buslig said that the is a decrease of 53 incidents or 22.08 percent compared to the 240 incidents reported from 15 August to 30 September 2024.

Meantime, theft recorded the most significant decline, decreasing from 107 incidents to 83, a reduction of 24 incidents or 22.43 percent. Notably, the Kamuning Police Station 10 under P/Lt. Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz achieved the largest drop in eight focus crimes, with a 54.55 percent decrease from 33 incidents to 15.