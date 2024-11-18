Police conducts Nueva Ecija rescue

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) is conducting rescue operations and assistance to the victims of typhoon “Pepito” in this province.

According to NEPPO Director Police Col. Ferdinand Germino, a total of 2,552 families or 8,364 individuals were taken to the evacuation centers by the police and local government units to ensure their safety and security.

He added that the LGUs are currently repacking and providing food packs support to evacuees while NEPPO personnel conduct round-the-clock security in these areas.

The Emergency Operations Center at the Old Provincial Capitol, spearheaded by Governor Aurelio M. Umali, continues to serve as the hub for an integrated disaster response. The center coordinates efforts between government agencies, responders and volunteers to ensure swift and efficient assistance to affected communities.

Meanwhile, road-clearing operations remain ongoing to restore accessibility across affected areas. NEPPO teams are actively removing debris and addressing safety hazards to open critical routes as soon as possible, particularly in disaster-stricken barangays.

Director Germino also reminded the public to stay updated on road closures and alternative routes. “Your safety remains our utmost priority. Please avoid using unsafe or damaged roads and follow official advisories to prevent accidents,” he said.