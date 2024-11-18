POC to thresh out election issues

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election committee (Elecom) will converge today to discuss crucial matters concerning the holding of the polls on 29 November.

POC Elecom chairman Teodoro Kalaw IV will preside over the clarificatory hearing that aims to thresh out the protests filed against some personalities seeking positions in the POC executive board.

On top of the list that the POC Elecom has to tackle is the protest filed by Arthur Alvin Aguilar of wrestling against presidential aspirant Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga of baseball.

Aguilar asserted that Loyzaga did not meet the active membership requirement as he failed to attend the majority of the POC general assembly meetings for the past two years.

Incumbent POC president Abraham “Tolentino” of cycling is also the recipient of an election protest with the group of Robert Bachmann of squash, Steve Hontiveros of netball, Freddie Jalasco of wushu, Rommel Miranda of kurash, Monico Puentevella of weightlifting and Loyzaga as complainants.

The opposition group claimed that under Tolentino’s administration, the POC failed to submit financial reports that would demonstrate accountability and transparency.

Bachmann, the older brother of Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, is also the subject of an electoral complaint as Jose Ponciano Malonzo of vovinam claims that he is not qualified to run as 2nd vice president because his sport is not an Olympic sport.

Also being protested is Miranda as Ali Sulit of judo alleges that he is no longer the secretary general of the Kurash Sport Federation of the Philippines Inc.

There’s also a complaint against the candidacy of Derek Ramsay of gymnastics but it was deemed moot and academic as he had already withdrawn from running as member of the POC executive board under the banner of Loyzaga.

Aside from Kalaw, also expected to grace the 9 a.m. meeting at the Century Park Hotel in Manila are Elecom members Olivia “Bong” Coo of the Philippine Sports Commission and Rev. Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion O.P of Letran College.

Respondents and complainants in the electoral protests are all expected to grace the clarificatory hearing.