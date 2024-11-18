PLDT spikes for lead share vs Galeries Tower

Games today:

(Ynares Center)

4 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs PLDT

Savi Davison targets leading the PLDT High Speed Hitters to back-to-back wins as they face the Galeries Tower Highrisers Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Coach Rald Ricafort expects an even more explosive performance from the Fil-Canadian standout, who impressed in their opening win against the Nxled Chameleons with 19 points and nine excellent receptions.

“It was a good start,” Ricafort noted after the team’s four-set victory, which saw them recover from a third-set stumble.

“Savi just got back while Angge (Alcantara) just also returned to action,” he said, expressing confidence while emphasizing areas for improvement.

“Too bad we weren’t able to win in straight sets so that’s one thing we have to work on.”

Meanwhile, the Highrisers face a tough challenge in the 6:30 p.m. clash as they aim to bounce back from two heartbreaking losses to the Akari Chargers and Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, including a gritty five-set showdown against the Titans, Galeries Tower’s struggles with composure and execution have hindered their efforts.

Julia Coronel, Jewel Encarnacion, Ysa Jimenez, France Ronquillo and Andrea Marzan will need to elevate their game to compete against PLDT’s formidable lineup. The High Speed Hitters, aiming to join the Chargers at the top, boast a star-studded roster that includes spikers Fiola Ceballos and Erika Santos, middle blockers Majoy Baron and Dell Palomata, and the dynamic playmaker Alcantara, who has added a fresh dimension to their attack.

In the 4 p.m. encounter, ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles and Nxled Chameleons face off in a battle of teams looking to rebound from opening-game defeats.

The Thunderbelles, led by top rookie draftee Thea Gagate, who debuted with 13 points, are banking on the experience of veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga and Chai Troncoso, along with support from Kate Santiago, Michelle Gamit, Cloanne Mondenedo and Chinnie Arroyo.

The Chameleons, on the other hand, will rely on Chiara Permentilla, Lycha Ebon, Lucille May Almonte, May Luna, Jaila Atienza and Krich Macaslang to secure their first win and level their standing in the league.