Phl, US to set up coordination center in Camp Aguinaldo

The Philippines and the United States (US) on Monday agreed to establish a Combined Coordination Center in the country as a result of the newly signed General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between the two nations.

On Monday, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and US Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the Combined Coordination Center, which will serve as a gateway for information sharing and strategic coordination between the US and the Philippines at the AFP headquarters.

AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the establishment of the Combined Coordination Center will enhance both the Philippines' and the US armed forces’ ability to collaborate during a crisis and foster an environment where both militaries’ strengths combine to safeguard peace and security within the Indo-Pacific region.

“It is the dawn of a new era in collaboration and partnership between the Philippines and the United States, particularly its armed forces. This groundbreaking represents not only the construction of a facility but the solidification of our commitment to one another, ensuring that our forces stand united in the face of challenges,” he said.

“The Combined Coordination Center will be a vital nexus for our joint operations, a gateway for information sharing and strategic coordination,” he added.

Brawner said the facility could also be used for military training, planning, and implementing response efforts in times of need.

Further, Brawner hopes the establishment of the Philippines-US Combined Coordination Center may serve as a “symbol of commitment to peace, security, and the enduring friendship” between Manila and Washington.

Real-time information sharing

Meanwhile, Austin said the center is seen to facilitate real-time information sharing for a common operating picture and will serve as a place where both nations can work side by side to respond to regional challenges.

“It will help boost interoperability for many, many years to come and it will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges,” he said.

Austin also reiterated his nation's ironclad commitment to the Philippines.

“You've heard me say so many times, Mr. Secretary, we are more than allies. We are family, and it is indeed great to be here with you today and congratulations on this very promising facility,” he added.

In response, Teodoro expressed gratitude to Austin for his wholehearted support of the enduring Manila-Washington alliance.

“Let me thank Secretary Austin for the genuine affection that he has displayed, not merely in words, but more importantly in concrete actions, for the people of the Republic of the Philippines and for the values that we stand for,” he said.

Teodoro said the center will facilitate “a unified picture of the shared areas of responsibility and common approaches to threats against both our securities.”

“This groundbreaking, I foresee, is part of the strategic approach to facing our shared threats that both of our countries have invested a lot of resources, a lot of manpower, and a lot of brainpower in,” he added.