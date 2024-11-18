PEZA logs 3 firms as ecozone locators

Three new enterprises were added as locators in its more than 400 current ecozones, all done in just one day.

According to the (PEZA), the registration of new enterprises, namely Tsuneishi Green Energy Philippines, Inc.; Wenshan Electronics Philippines, Corp.; and Tractebel Red, Inc., was signed last 14 November 2024 by PEZA director general Tereso Panga, a milestone on PEZA’s marching order to attract investments that foster sustainable energy, advanced manufacturing, and IT services in the country.

Tsuneishi Green Energy is said to contribute to renewable energy development in the country.

Through its roof-mounted solar facility at West Cebu Industrial Park in the municipality of Balamban, the company aims to generate clean, sustainable power for the industrial zone, advancing the region’s green energy goals.

“This initiative supports PEZA’s commitment to green practices across ecozones. By backing renewable energy projects like Tsuneishi’s solar facility, PEZA is advancing clean energy solutions, reducing carbon footprints, and promoting sustainability, in line with its strategy to foster a green economy and attract eco-friendly investments,” the PEZA statement on Monday said.

For Wenshan, operating as an ecozone export enterprise, the new ecozone will manufacture high-tech chip power inductors at the Light Industry and Science Park II in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

The investment further strengthens the Philippines’ competitive position in electronics manufacturing, enhancing its capacity to support high-value production for the global market.

“With Tesla's recent entry into the Philippines, Wenshan’s local production of chip power inductors arrives at a crucial moment, positioning the country as a key player in the EV and tech supply chain. This synergy boosts industry collaboration and attracts further foreign investments, advancing the Philippines’ role in sustainable tech innovation,” it said.

For the part of Tractebel Red, as an ecozone IT enterprise, the new ecozone is poised to deliver export knowledge and computer-enabled services from its base in the Enterprise Center, Makati City.

The investment promotes the Philippines as a hub for IT and tech-enabled services, contributing to job creation and innovation in the tech sector.

Tractebel Red’s registration reflects the growing interest in the Philippines from British companies, further boosting the country’s appeal as an investment destination in the global tech and IT services market.

According to PEZA DG Panga, he welcomes the said enterprises, stating, “PEZA is committed to creating an enabling environment for investments that not only drive economic growth but also prioritize sustainability and innovation. These registrations represent PEZA’s ongoing commitment to making the Philippines a competitive and sustainable investment destination.”

He said the three new companies are set to create jobs, enhance regional economic activity, and contribute to a more sustainable and technology-driven future for the Philippines.