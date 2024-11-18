SUBSCRIBE NOW
NATION

PAGCOR distributes relief to 21K Northern Luzon families

Volunteer workers from the provincial government of Ilagan, Isabela arrange the 5,000 PAGCOR relief packs for distribution to affected locals.
Volunteer workers from the provincial government of Ilagan, Isabela arrange the 5,000 PAGCOR relief packs for distribution to affected locals. Photos courtesy of PAGCOR
Published on

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) initiated a large-scale relief operation in Northern Luzon on 15 November, providing aid to residents displaced by Typhoon "Ofel," which recently swept through the region.

PAGCOR prepared over 21,000 relief packs, distributing them to severely affected areas, including Apayao (1,000 packs), Cagayan (2,000 packs), Isabela (5,000 packs), and Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte (2,000 packs). An additional 11,000 food and non-food packs are scheduled for delivery to Cagayan municipalities, such as Aparri, Baggao, and Sanchez Mira.

“We have been in close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense to facilitate the distribution of these relief aids to severely affected communities,” said PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to working closely with local government units (LGUs) to identify displaced families and ensure no community is overlooked.

Ofel, the 15th storm to hit the Philippines this year, caused widespread destruction in Northern Luzon. Cagayan province alone reported P1.4 billion in agricultural losses following recent typhoons. PAGCOR's efforts aim to support recovery and provide immediate relief to affected families.

A typhoon victim in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte cheerfully receives relief packs from PAGCOR volunteers.
A typhoon victim in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte cheerfully receives relief packs from PAGCOR volunteers.
An elderly woman from Tuguegarao, Cagayan happily opens a relief pack from PAGCOR.
An elderly woman from Tuguegarao, Cagayan happily opens a relief pack from PAGCOR.
Apayao Provincial Administrator Arnold Castillo (3rd from left) receives the relief goods from PAGCOr for the typhoon victims in their province.
Apayao Provincial Administrator Arnold Castillo (3rd from left) receives the relief goods from PAGCOr for the typhoon victims in their province.
A community in Luna, Apayao is one of the towns in Northern Luzon that was immensely battered by Super Typhoon Ofel.
A community in Luna, Apayao is one of the towns in Northern Luzon that was immensely battered by Super Typhoon Ofel.
disaster relief 2024
OfelPH

