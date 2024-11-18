PAGCOR distributes relief to 21K Northern Luzon families

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) initiated a large-scale relief operation in Northern Luzon on 15 November, providing aid to residents displaced by Typhoon "Ofel," which recently swept through the region.

PAGCOR prepared over 21,000 relief packs, distributing them to severely affected areas, including Apayao (1,000 packs), Cagayan (2,000 packs), Isabela (5,000 packs), and Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte (2,000 packs). An additional 11,000 food and non-food packs are scheduled for delivery to Cagayan municipalities, such as Aparri, Baggao, and Sanchez Mira.

“We have been in close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense to facilitate the distribution of these relief aids to severely affected communities,” said PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to working closely with local government units (LGUs) to identify displaced families and ensure no community is overlooked.

Ofel, the 15th storm to hit the Philippines this year, caused widespread destruction in Northern Luzon. Cagayan province alone reported P1.4 billion in agricultural losses following recent typhoons. PAGCOR's efforts aim to support recovery and provide immediate relief to affected families.