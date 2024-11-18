P30-M shabu seized in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A notorious drug peddler was arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Divisoria in this city and seized from his possession over four kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated market worth close to P30 million.

Police Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 P/Lt. Col. Elmer P. Solon said yesterday police and military authorities conducted a drug buy-bust operation at Barangay Divisoria, Palawan Zone II, in this city at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

The operation has led to the arrest of Ashraf Kayzar Ikbala Y. Julkarim alias Bhar and Ak, 40, a resident of Aurora Village in Barangay Guiwan in this city.

The packs have an estimated market worth of P29.92 million.

Also confiscated from Ikbala’s possession were 2 plastic bags (used as containers); one paper bag; four pieces of tea bags colored green with the name Guanyinyang; one sling bag; one piece of genuine P1,000 used as marked money and 999 of P1,000 fake bills.

The confiscated drug items were brought to Regional Forensic Unit 9 for quantitative and qualitative examination while the suspect was brought to the detention facility of Zamboanga City Police Office.