Over 500 PDLs released

The Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday announced that it has approved the release of 509 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) as part of the government’s continuous jail decongestion efforts through the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

This is also Iine with the observance of the 30th National Correctional Consciousness Week (NCCW).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said those ordered released included individuals with expired prison terms, the elderly and sickly, those eligible for release under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law and those granted parole or executive clemency.

The DoJ and BuCor — aside from jail decongestion efforts — also arranged a Special Job Fair specifically designed for released PDLs.

In partnership with prominent business enterprises such as BP One Foods, Inc., Breakfast at Antonio’s, Pedro the Grocer, Balay Dako and PGA Cars, the Special Job Fair aims to provide a platform for ex-inmates to explore and venture into various livelihood/business opportunities in aid of their reintegration into society.

These activities also intend to enhance the Corrections system of the country, aligned with the broader initiatives of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council, composed of the DoJ, Supreme Court and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, to serve as a mechanism to streamline core justice functions by coordination and collaboration.

“Justice is an inherent right which should be accorded to both the free and the incarcerated. This is the true essence of delivering Real Justice for All under the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance where human rights are always given paramount consideration,” Remulla said.

He also lauded the efforts of BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. for tirelessly exploring possible opportunities for PDLs in an effort to give them a second shot at life.

“The DoJ remains steadfast in its mission to ensure a safe, humane and effective rehabilitation of all PDLs under its care, in line with international standards and the country’s justice reform agenda,” Remulla said.

“Again, we are not merely rehabilitating prisoners but transforming their lives as well to become better people in the future, vital for nation building,” he added.

The NCCW is observed every last week of October and every year thereafter pursuant to Proclamation No. 551 dated 15 March 1995.