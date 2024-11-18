Of Ligaya Paraiso and ‘Huwag Mo ’kong Iwan’s’ Lara, Joseph and Edwin

The late great film master Eddie Romero, National Artist for Film, once said: “The cinematic arts, most especially its most important medium, which is the motion picture, is a repository of a people’s culture. In it, we see their external ways, manner of dressing, their manners and conduct, the beauty of a bygone era and what makes the now pulsating with life and drama. The movies also safe keeps the morality and fervor of a given time, place and space. And as it rolls on the silver screen in an hour and so, we are consumed and enthralled by it, and as we go home, we carry a deeper appreciation and understanding of who and what we are, of what is fundamentally right and just, and why bad deeds and evil lurks, thrives but never truly prospers, and why our way of life is currently this or that way.”

These words were his reply to a query by one of his colleagues in the Cinema Program then of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, who asked why cinema is important and powerful.

During the Huwag Mo ’Kong Iwan press conference, I asked the same question to its director, the award-winning filmmaker Joel Lamangan. He said, “Ang pelikula kasi hindi lang sapat na nagpapaiyak o nagpapatawa. Dapat ito ay sumasalamin sa katotohanan ng buhay. Kaya may lakas at pwersa ang pelikula, kasi ito ang nagpapakita kung ano ba talaga ang kalagayan natin sa kasulukuyan, ano ang mga pinagdaanan natin sa nakaraan, at binibigyang linaw ng mga kwento nito, kung ano nga ba ang nakatalaga sa hinaharap (It’s not enough for movies to make us cry or laugh. They should also reflect the truth about life. The reason films have strength and force is they show us our current situation, what we have gone through in the past so we may have a better understanding of these, and what could happen in the future.) Yes, film is a source of entertainment, but it must also inspire, provoke, (let us) think and do something concrete, tangible and relevant.”

Ligaya and Lara

The narrative of Huwag Mo ’Kong Iwan, produced by engineer Ben Austria of Bentria Productions, allows us to discover Lara (Rhian Ramos), a dreamer from the province who unfortunately lands in jail in Manila after a series of unfortunate events.

Aside from what she faces, her heart is torn between her childhood sweetheart and fiancé Joseph (JC de Vera) — a musician who left behind his band’s overseas posting to marry her — and her lovestruck lawyer Edwin (Tom Rodriguez).

Lamangan’s direction is the first reason why Pinoy movie audiences should support the movie — it will not be the usual romantic drama with the usual twist and turns.

“The movie was a story concept of mine, which was developed into a wonderful script by Eric (Ramos). Here, Rhian’s character named Lara is a modern-day variation of Ligaya Paraiso, who happens to be one of the iconic characters in Maynila sa Kuko ng Liwanag, given life on the silver screen by Hilda Koronel. Fascinated kasi ako sa mga ano pa ang mga pwedeng mangyari sa buhay ng isang babaeng gaya ni Ligaya, na sa pelikulang ito, ay naging si Lara na nga (It’s because I am fascinated by the possibilities of what a woman like Ligaya could go through in a film like this, and that is what Lara became).”

“It’s an interesting update on the Maynila sa Kuko ng Liwanag tropes,” said the award-winning screenplay writer Ramos. “You know, the story of Ligaya and what specifically happened to her, continues to hog today’s headlines. I believe that Lara’s life journey — her choices, whether personal or in the romance department — is not just relatable, but truthful. I think the truth that Lara’s character represents and how it unfolds in the movie, without a doubt, is a formidable reason why people must watch it.”

Of course, Rhian as the female protagonist will surely motivate many to take a chance on the Lamangan-directed and Ramos-written motion picture.

“Doing Lara was truly challenging for me in the sense that what she experienced are emotionally difficult and life-threatening situations. As an actress, as I studied and made this role a woman with a pure soul and only the best intentions, I believe tatatak talaga siya sa mga manonood because all she wants is to make her dreams come true. She has ambition, which is a great thing. She is innocent and despite all the things that she encounters, despite it all, the purity in her remains and that makes her all the more hopeful.”

The actress also expressed, in a spontaneous moment, the title of the film, to her beloved, Sam Versoza. The manner she downplayed the teasing of her becoming possibly Manila’s first lady was truly classy. Her beloved’s dream of making a difference in Manila is what she highlighted.

Gentlemen

Two of Philippine cinema’s better actors JC de Vera and Tom Rodriquez portray Joseph and Attorney Edwin, respectively.

For JC, “That my character Joseph was a band musician added a layer of excitement for me, plus the fact he is the first romance of Lara. In a way, I don’t want to be a spoiler, but I may have caused Rhian’s character a great deal of pain.

“It is always wonderful to work with Rhian kasi nga (because) she is a giving actress. And I was no longer surprised na mas magaling siya ngayon (that she is even better now), and it seems that she gets better as an actress kasi nga (because) she puts a lot of heart and passion into what she does. So as an actor, dahil nga alam niyo naman (because as you well know), acting is reacting, the interaction with her, were always a delight and unforgettable.”

Rodriguez, who had been on acting sabbatical, said: “I am grateful that direk Joel trusted me to portray the role and give life to Atty. Edwin. You all know that I was away from show business since the pandemic. So feeling ko talaga, kinalawang ako (So I really felt I had gotten rusty).”

The bedimpled actor did not deny how nervous he felt during the first day of shoot, but was grateful for his colleague’s patience. “It’s a good thing that I was in the right company. Every one made me feel at ease.”

Huwag Mo ’Kong Iwan is slated to open on 21 November at Gateway Cinema in Cubao, Quezon City. Nationwide cinema screening starts on 27 November.