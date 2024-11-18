Niñura bags double gold

CAPAS, Tarlac — Mea Gey Niñura of University of the Philippines (UP) became the first double gold medalist in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 athletics tournament after topping the women’s 5,000-meter run on Monday at the New Clark City Stadium here.

The graduating senior from Kapatagan National High School followed up on her 10,000-meter run title the previous day with a dominant finish of 18 minutes and 47.33 seconds ahead of teammate Erika Burgos, who clocked 18:54.90.

Jessa Mae Roda of National University completed the podium with a time of 19:14.50.

“This season, my goal is to bounce back from last season. Since I’m already done with school, I want to give back to the University of the Philippines. This is the school that gave me education, because of this school I was able to finish my studies,” said Niñura, a Physical Education graduate.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) claimed the gold in the women’s javelin throw with Lanie Carpintero’s massive heave of 47.36 meters while Ann Katherine Quitoy of De La Salle University took a distant second with 40.19 meters and Adamson University’s Elizabeth Sicat completed the podium with 37.87 meters.

Rica Mae Balderama secured Far Eastern University’s (FEU) top spot with a gold in the triple jump, reaching 12.52 meters. She bested UST’s Jeanne Arnibal, who jumped 12.47 meters, and La Salle’s Abcd Agamanos, who registered 12.26 meters.

‘This season, my goal is to bounce back from last season.’

In the men’s division, James Darrel Orduña successfully defended his 10,000 meters title with a time of 32:10.81, helping University of the East stay in the thick of the competition.

FEU’s Rogen Aguirre followed with a time of 33:07.02, while UP’s Roy Laudit outlasted teammate and record holder Josh Buenavista for third place with 33:54.22.

The UST Tiger Tracksters maintain their hold on the pole position with 79 points.