MR.DIY welcomes neurodiverse interns

MR.DIY Philippines — a leading home improvement retailer — announced the launch of its Store Internship for Neurodiverse Learners program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide meaningful retail work experience to individuals on the autism spectrum.

This program aligns with MR.DIY’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Through the internship, neurodiverse individuals will gain hands-on retail experience in areas like customer service and visual merchandising, promoting personal growth and professional development.

The program marks MR.DIY’s first collaboration with Candent Learning Haus, a Parañaque City institution specializing in life skills training for neurodiverse individuals. Candent has a proven track record of securing impactful internship placements for its students with local businesses like Mama Lou’s, B Hotel and Cuppa Coffee.

Building on this success, MR.DIY recently partnered with Marvelous Minds Tutorial Center, a Marikina-based facility dedicated to adult learners with special needs. A Memorandum of Agreement signed on November 5th formalized this shared commitment to promoting workplace inclusivity.

The Store Internship for Neurodiverse Learners supports the efforts of Candent Learning Haus and Marvelous Minds to integrate classroom learning with real-world experience.