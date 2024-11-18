MR.DIY welcomes first neurodiverse interns

MR.DIY Philippines has launched the Store Internship for Neurodiverse Learners, a pioneering initiative providing individuals on the autism spectrum with valuable retail experience. The program, part of MR.DIY’s Acts of Kindness (AOK) Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, reflects the company’s commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

In partnership with Candent Learning Haus in Parañaque City and Marvelous Minds Tutorial Center in Marikina, the program integrates classroom learning with hands-on retail training in customer service, visual merchandising, and store operations. Following an initial collaboration with Candent, MR.DIY formalized its second partnership with Marvelous Minds on 5 November, marking a shared goal of workplace inclusivity.

The internship runs for 10 weeks, during which interns are supported by structured guidance. Teachers from the partner institutions accompany interns during shifts, provide mentorship, and conduct regular progress reviews. To create a welcoming environment, MR.DIY has introduced guidelines for store staff and customers:

Be patient and kind when giving instructions.

Offer gentle reminders as needed.

Avoid derogatory language or behavior.

Allow breaks if interns show signs of anxiety or overwhelm.

Interns expressed excitement about the opportunity, with one participant, Caleb, saying he looks forward to “being productive again.” Stephen, meanwhile, was eager to “help customers and manage deliveries.” Parents also praised the initiative for helping their children gain independence and apply practical skills meaningfully.

MR.DIY plans to expand the program nationwide in 2025, setting a benchmark for inclusivity in retail while empowering neurodiverse individuals to thrive in a supportive workplace.