Motorcycle thieves arrested in Bulacan

Three motorcycle thieves were arrested during a hot pursuit operation in this town on Sunday.

According to a police report, the three suspected members of a notorious motornapping group were arrested by the combined forces of the Plaridel Municipal Police Station and the Calumpit MPS.

The three suspects, identified as Kier, Joross and Dave, were reported to have stolen a Honda ADV from a 43-year-old businessman and a Honda Click from a 20-year-old man at Barangay Lagundi, Plaridel on 16 November, around 11:30 p.m.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately conducted by the police, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects aboard a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle with plate number 513QQW, and a black Rusi motorcycle.

The three suspects are facing charges of violating Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

PBGen. Redrico A. Maranan, Regional Director of Police Regional Office 3, commended the successful operation, stating that it is a testament to their ongoing campaign against criminality.

He assured the public that the police remain committed to ensuring their safety and security. He also issued a stern warning to those involved in such criminal activities, emphasizing that they will not escape the long arm of the law.