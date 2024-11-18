Mercy Sunot ng Aegis, pumanaw na

Namatay na si Mercy Sunot ng legendary Pinoy rock band na Aegis, isang araw matapos itong humingi ng dasal.

Sa official Facebook account ng Aegis in-announce ang pagpanaw ni Mercy.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Mercy, one of the beloved vocalists of AEGIS Band. She bravely fought her battle with cancer but has now found peace and rest.

“Mercy’s voice wasn’t just a part of AEGIS — it was a voice that brought comfort, joy, and strength to so many. She has touched countless lives, inspiring fans and lifting spirits with every song she sang. Her passion, warmth, and unforgettable presence on stage will forever be cherished in our hearts.

“Let us come together to celebrate the incredible life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Mercy, thank you for the music, the love, and the memories. You will be deeply missed.”

‘Yan ang nakasaad sa Aegis Facebook page.

Isang araw bago namatay ay nakuha pang mag-post ni Mercy sa kanyang TikTok account kung saan humiling siya ng dasal.

“Tapos na ‘yung surgery ko sa lungs. Pero biglang nahirapan akong huminga. So dinala ako sa ICU. Tapos ngayon, may inflammation ‘yung lungs ko so ginagawan na nila ng paraan... Steroids ang pinainom sa akin ng doctor para sa inflammation,” say ni Mercy.

“Pag-pray niyo ko na matatapos ‘tong pagsubok na ‘to. ‘Pag-pray niyo ako,” dagdag pa niys.

Nakilala ang Aegis sa hit songs nilang Halik, Basang-Basa Sa Ulan, Luha, Sinta.

***

Marami ang nakapansin na cheap ang naging presentation ng katatapos na Miss Universe pageant na ginanap sa Mexico.

Ang comment ng marami, ubod ng pangit ang presentation, walang dating at super cheap.

Maging ang It’s Showtime host na si Vice Ganda at socialite na si Bryan Boy ay pinuna ang Miss Universe 2024 presentation.

“Lasing at puyat lang ba ako o talagang pangit ang presentation nitong #MissUniverse2924?” say ni Vice Ganda.

“That was the cheapest, low budget, low production Miss Universe show ever!” say naman ni Bryan Boy.

Tila nag-agree naman ang mga netizens.

“Agree!! Looks like they can’t afford big names host. The cheapest stage I’ve seen by far. Less airtime also, sounds like they were cutting cost.” “totoo… walang buhay yung ngayon unlike sa mga past MissU, yung kahit hindi nanalo ang Philippines. Basta, malamya.”

“Super dog show! Cheap production and ang camera angle di kabalo.”