Megawide Foundation welcomes new college scholars, paving way for future industry leaders

Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. (MCFI) the corporate social responsibility arm of Megawide Construction Corporation, formally welcomed its new batch of college scholars for the 2024–2025 academic year during a jacket-handing ceremony held on at the Crowne Plaza Galleria Suites in Quezon City.

The ceremony last 6 November marked MCFI’s first-ever symbolic welcoming event, signifying the entry of select scholars into the Megawide family pursuing degrees in Accountancy, Management Engineering, Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Geodetic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Real Estate Management.

Each scholar received a custom Megawide Foundation jacket, signifying their official status as beneficiaries of the Megawide Scholarship Program (“MSP”).

“This ceremony is more than a rite of passage; it’s an acknowledgment of our scholars’ potential and hard work,” said Megawide Corporate Foundation, Inc. President Tata Saavedra. “By supporting their education, we are empowering future leaders who will play crucial roles in advancing our nation and creating First-World opportunities for their communities.”

MCFI Independent Director Celso Vivas opened the event with an inspiring address, sharing his humble journey from being a working student to becoming an industry leader. He emphasized the importance of resilience and determination.

Empowering Future Industry Leaders

Since 2015, MCFI has provided support to nearly 100 students. Designed to be holistic, the academic support program also includes life skills, leadership, and psychosocial workshops, as well as mentorship through the Foundation’s “MeGabay” sessions, facilitated by industry leaders and subject matter experts.

The Foundation’s commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders will drive industry growth. By investing in the holistic development of its scholars, MCFI not only supports their academic success but also prepares them for the responsibilities and challenges of leadership. This equips them with the strategic mindset and ethical grounding essential for building a sustainable economy in the Philippines.

In collaboration with partner universities, MCFI screened and selected deserving students through rigorous assessments. The Foundation team also worked with registered social workers, who conducted home visits to validate each scholar’s eligibility based on their family background and commitment to the program.

The jacket-handing ceremony recognized a total of 35 scholars from leading universities, including:

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) – Dean of the John Gokongwei School of Management, Dr. Roberto Galang

De La Salle University (DLSU) – Dean of the Gokongwei College of Engineering, Dr. Kathleen Aviso

De La Salle University-College of St. Benilde (DLSU-CSB) – Dean of the School of Management and Information Technology, Joana Dinoso; Dean of the School of Environment and Design, Harvey Vasquez

University of the Philippines (UP) – Dean of the College of Engineering, Dr. Maria Antonia Tanchuling; Dean of the College of Architecture, Luis Ma. Bo-ot

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) – Dean of the College of Accountancy, Dr. Julieta Fonte

Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) – President Reynaldo Ramos

The scholars were joined by their families, who expressed their excitement and gratitude for this promising opportunity. Registered social workers, along with Megawide executives and employees, also attended the event.