Marcos banks on power of prayer

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said yesterday collective faith and prayer are the Philippines’ most powerful tools to weather the storms that have recently battered the country.

On Monday, Marcos welcomed religious leaders to Malacañang as he hosted the 49th Philippine National Prayer Breakfast (PNPB).

During the event, he emphasized that leadership without faith is like a ship without a compass: “It will sail, but it will drift.”

He stressed that leadership, which aims to transform people’s lives for the better, is guided by wisdom and rooted in faith and God.

“And that’s why, Reverend, when I pray, I only do two things in my prayers: I thank God for the blessings that we have already received, and I pray that He continues to bless me with wisdom, with compassion, and with the love of our country that will be forever undying,” he said.

Marcos said the prayer breakfast has stood as a testament to the power of faith for nearly half a century, transcending boundaries, uniting people in hope and serving as both as a compass and an anchor for leadership.

“The vision of the PNPB is to unite in the spirit of Christ, shaping our lives according to God’s will,” he said.

“Working together to bring about the realization of God’s reign in the Philippines is a clarion call to all who bear the responsibility of leadership to look beyond the immediate, to aspire to what is enduring, to what is righteous,” he stressed.

Accountability

Marcos also expressed concern over the growing “divisiveness” in the Philippines and the world stemming from differences in beliefs, politics and generational and cultural issues.

He noted that such divisions often cause people to forget humanity’s shared goal to serve one another.

“The mission of the PNPB — to inspire leaders to embrace prayer, reflect on God’s Word, and lead with integrity — is a reminder that leadership demands accountability to a greater, much higher standard,” he said.

“Let us ensure that in every decision, in every action, the spirit of love, mercy and humility is present,” the President added, as he urged future leaders to maintain their faith, as it will serve as a guiding light in navigating the uncharted waters of leadership.

“You will draw courage from it when faced with doubt. It will temper your ambition with a sense of purpose greater than self,” he said.