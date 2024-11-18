Mandaue City council OK'd 2025 P4.5B

Looking forward to more basic services in Mandaue City, the more than majority of the members of the City Council approved in its regular session Monday the P4.5 billion budget for 2025.

City Mayor Glenn Bercede hailed the city council for the smooth approval of the annual budget that will cater more services for the constituents.

City Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, the chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, Budget, and Finance, explained that the city government, through the proposals of the concerned offices, is trying to create programs and projects that are well-tailored to the needs of the people.

She stressed that it isn't only the city funding the flood control initiatives, as there are national agencies that contribute to funding such projects.

She cited the local budget not being unlimited and can be supplemented.

Key appropriations are aimed at sustaining public services, implementing infrastructure projects, and supporting community programs.

Maintain and other operating expenses have the highest allocation with P2 billion, for personnel services with P938.96 million, and P415.87 million for capital outlay.

While P225 million is allocated to the local disaster risk reduction and management fund, P76.68 million is for peace and order, and P542.59 million is for gender and development programs.