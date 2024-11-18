SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lithium battery factory marks new milestone at Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City

Filinvest Innovation Park - New Clark City (FIP-NCC) has become a pivotal center for industrial innovation and sustainability in the Philippines with the establishment of the country’s first Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery manufacturing facility. The newly inaugurated StB GIGA Factory, developed by Australia-based StB Capital Partners, signifies a leap forward in clean energy production and advanced manufacturing. Occupying two grade-A ready-built factory units spanning 5,000 square meters, the facility is located within the 120-hectare Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City.  

IN PHOTO: Filinvest Land Inc. Vice Chairman Josephine Gotianun-Yap, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu, BCDA Chairman Thompson Lantion, BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang, StB Capital Partners Director and Founding Partner Trevor St. Baker, FDC President and CEO Rhoda Huang.
Advancing clean energy and sustainable industry  

The StB GIGA Factory is set to produce up to 2 gigawatt-hours of LFP batteries annually, sufficient to power approximately 18,000 electric vehicles (EVs) or over 500,000 home battery systems each year. By 2030, the plant aims to reach full operational capacity, generating an estimated PHP 5 billion in annual revenue and creating 2,500 specialized jobs. These roles, spanning engineering, operations, logistics, and technology, are expected to bolster Central Luzon’s economic growth and align with the Philippines' clean energy goals.  

Backed by eco-friendly technologies, the factory aligns seamlessly with FIP-NCC’s mission to foster green industrial development. Its operations strengthen the local clean energy sector by supplying domestically produced EV batteries, reducing import dependence, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy landscape.  

IN PHOTO during StB Giga turnover: Mr. Allan Datahan, PEZA Deputy Zone Administrator, STB GIGA Director Peter Chen, STB GIGA President and CEO Dennis Ibarra, FLI SVP and Industrial Business Unit Head Francis Ceballos, Head of Marketing Promotions of BCDA Jake Liwanag, STB GIGA Mao Jian, General Manager Filinvest Innovation Parks Carmelo Centeno.
A hub for future-ready industries  

The StB GIGA Factory’s presence is a significant milestone for Filinvest Innovation Park and positions it as an ideal destination for high-impact industries. FIP-NCC is expected to attract additional investments in renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, and data centers, creating a robust industrial ecosystem.  

Located in Central Luzon, the park offers grade-A ready-built factories and premium industrial lots tailored for businesses in light manufacturing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce. It combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a skilled workforce, delivering a competitive edge for businesses aiming to thrive in a resilient and dynamic environment.  

As FIP-NCC continues to lead the country’s transition toward green technologies, it reinforces the Philippines’ standing as a rising player in Asia’s sustainable industrial landscape.  

