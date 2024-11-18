Lithium battery factory marks new milestone at Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City

Advancing clean energy and sustainable industry

The StB GIGA Factory is set to produce up to 2 gigawatt-hours of LFP batteries annually, sufficient to power approximately 18,000 electric vehicles (EVs) or over 500,000 home battery systems each year. By 2030, the plant aims to reach full operational capacity, generating an estimated PHP 5 billion in annual revenue and creating 2,500 specialized jobs. These roles, spanning engineering, operations, logistics, and technology, are expected to bolster Central Luzon’s economic growth and align with the Philippines' clean energy goals.

Backed by eco-friendly technologies, the factory aligns seamlessly with FIP-NCC’s mission to foster green industrial development. Its operations strengthen the local clean energy sector by supplying domestically produced EV batteries, reducing import dependence, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Philippines in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy landscape.