Layeta Bucoy’s ‘May Isang Alamat’ to be staged

May Isang Alamat, a play by Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature Hall of Famer and multi-awarded playwright Layeta Bucoy, will be spotlighted this November. The one-act play will transport the viewers into a post-apocalyptic world where a vicious Pinuno is determined to uphold violent traditions. A young girl called Batang Walang Silbi stands firm in her fight against human selfishness and greed.

The 80-minute gruesome tale will shed light on the realities of environmental, political and social issues and their repercussions on the well-being of citizens. It will likewise present the consequences of apathy and the hope of rediscovering empathy amid societal disruption.