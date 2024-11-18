Juan Karlos, Moira cap unexpected duet

OPM heartthrob Juan Karlos Labajo and leading female singer Moira Dela Torre surprised fans over the weekend with an impromptu duet at a mall’s videoke stand.

The unexpected collaboration, captured by netizens and shared on TikTok, has garnered over 20,000 views in just a few hours. The video shows the two singers belting out Labajo’s hit song, “Medyo Ako,” to a crowd of surprised onlookers.

“Actually, we would like to have some karaoke. Is it okay if we sing together? Just don’t mind us, we will sing now,” Labajo told the crowd before the duet.

Fans are now clamoring for Dela Torre to be a special guest at Labajo’s upcoming concert on 29 November at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The young singer-songwriter is excited about his first solo concert, calling it a “dream come true.”

“Music has been a part of my life. I enjoy making music because it allows me to convey what I want and express how I feel. As artists, we should constantly allow our vulnerability to shine through, connecting and sharing it with others,” Labajo said.

Tickets for “Juan Karlos LIVE!” are still available at all SM Tickets outlets nationwide. The concert is produced by UMG Philippines, Sindikato Studios, and Nathan Studios.