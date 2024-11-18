HK club gets baptism of fire

Hong Kong Eastern will get an early test as it battles Phoenix Super LPG in the opening salvo of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on 27 November.

The Hong Kong-based club is expected to field either Cameron Clark or Chris McLaughlin on opening day of the midseason conference against the Fuel Masters, who missed the quarterfinals in the Governors’ Cup after submitting a 1-9 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Converge will formally field former National Basketball Association big man Cheick Diallo against Terrafirma bannered by Ryan Richards in the first game on the opening day.

The PBA will formally open shop three days after Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the second round of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers against New Zealand on Thursday and Hong Kong on Sunday.